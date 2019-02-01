Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

In search of history

Kelley Gillaspy, Signal Hill|February 1, 2019

David Ferrari and I, Kelley Gillaspy, have been working to bring the residents of Signal Hill and the surrounding areas an exhibit, coming soon in the new library, about the women mayors and librarians of Signal Hill. We are hoping that the residents may be able to assist us in gathering information about these topics. We would love to hear any stories about past librarians or the women mayors. Or, if anyone has any artifacts they would be willing to donate for the duration of the exhibit, such as old library cards, photographs, memorabilia, etc., we would much appreciate it. If anyone has stories to tell, artifacts to donate or simply wishes to ask about our exhibit, they can contact David at [email protected] or me at [email protected] We hope to hear from people soon and cannot wait to bring everyone the historical exhibits.

Kelley Gillaspy
Signal Hill

