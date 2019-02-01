Storms expected heading into weekend, next week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A series of storms are forecasted to hit Southern California heading into the weekend, with lingering showers possible into Monday and Tuesday, according to city officials. The first storm, which began Thursday, brought an estimated 0.25 to 1.00 inches of rain to the county, officials said. Friday night and Saturday morning is projected to bring gusty winds. City officials say these storms may cause increased accidents and travel delays, downed trees, shallow debris flow and flash flooding.

In anticipation of these rains, City Crews have conducted inspections and performed maintenance to ensure that catch basins in flood prone areas are clear of debris, and pump stations and seawall plugs are functioning, officials announced. Debris booms along the Los Angeles River, the wetland mitigation site, Rainbow Harbor and the debris skimmer are up and operational. Beach Berms have been engineered to adequate height and width as required to provide protection from flooding. Swiftwater Rescue team members are preparing for possible deployment.

Sand

Sand is currently available at the Long Beach Public Works/Public Service Yard, 1651 San Francisco Ave., at the Esther Street Gate. Both sand and sand bags are available at the following Long Beach Fire Stations:

• Fire Station 7, 2295 Elm St.

• Fire Station 12, 1199 Artesia Blvd.

• Fire Station 13, 2475 Adriatic Ave.

• Fire Station 14, 5200 Eliot St.

Bags for sand are available at all neighborhood fire stations, and the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place.

Sand and sand bags are available only to Long Beach residents. Residents are advised to bring their IDs to pick up a maximum of 10 bags. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel or tool when collecting sand. It is illegal to pick up sand from the beaches.

During periods of significant rainfall, residents are also advised to:

• Avoid swimming in coastal waters for three days following the end of the rainstorm.

• Avoid areas that are subject to sudden flooding.

• Not attempt to drive through a flooded road, or walk across a flowing stream of water.

• Slow down at intersections, especially those with non-working signal lights, and treat them as stop signs. Be cautious while driving, especially at night.

• Take appropriate steps to be prepared by securing personal property and vehicles in areas that are prone to flooding.

• Avoid unnecessary trips. If traveling during the storm, dress in warm, loose layers of clothing. • Advise others of your destination and estimated arrival time.

• Be aware of utility workers working in or near the road.

• Stay off sand berms and stay away from City vehicles and machinery operating along the coastline.

• Keep pets inside and ensure they have shelter from the storm.

• Place refuse and recycling carts on the parkway or driveway apron.

• Report street flooding or downed trees by calling (562) 570-2700.

For information on how residents can prepare for severe weather, visit bit.ly/2BwMs6s.