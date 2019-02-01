Slideshow: Employees bring awareness to women’s heart disease on National Wear Red Day
Nearly 100 employees from MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center gathered Feb. 1 in the formation of a heart on-site for National Wear Red Day. The day is meant to bring attention to heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, according to the hospital.
