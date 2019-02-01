Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Slideshow: Employees bring awareness to women’s heart disease on National Wear Red Day

Daniel Green, Production Manager|February 1, 2019

Photos by Daniel Green | Signal Tribune

Nearly 100 employees from MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center gathered Feb. 1 in the formation of a heart on-site for National Wear Red Day. The day is meant to bring attention to heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, according to the hospital.

The full story will be available next week on signaltribune.com and in the Feb. 8, 2019, issue.

‘Everyone In’ Initiative receives $50,000 grant from Wells Fargo to launch Implementation Strategy

Wells Fargo awarded a $50,000 grant to fund the second phase of “Everyone In,” an economic initiative that launched November 2017 to “create a l...

LB Parks, Rec spring registration begins Feb. 4

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine will open its registration for spring recreations classes on Monday, Feb. 4, the City of Long Beach announced ...

Local medical center donates thousands of dollars to nonprofits

Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center recently awarded two local nonprofit organizations– LINC Housing and Project Angel Food– $143,000 in donat...

