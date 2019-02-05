Acura announced as title sponsor for Grand Prix of LB

Pictured is the Pirelli race, showcasing muscle cars, from last year’s Grand Prix of Long Beach

In a public announcement on its website Tuesday, Feb. 5, The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach revealed a multi-year agreement with Acura to become title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach starting in this year.

Event organizers also announced that the 45th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place this year from Friday, April 12, to Sunday, April 14.

“This is truly the start of a new era in the history of the Grand Prix,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “As we enter our 45th year of conducting America’s No. 1 street race, we are looking forward with great enthusiasm to this new partnership with a premium luxury brand like Acura. Together, we will explore new ways to elevate the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach to greater heights in the coming years.”

Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president and general manager, said in the announcement he is proud of the partnership.

“With our U.S. headquarters nearby in Torrance, this is a true ‘home’ event for the Acura brand,” Ikeda said. “The Grand Prix of Long Beach is one of North America’s premiere motorsports events and an institution in Southern California. Acura is delighted and proud to be associated with the Grand Prix of Long Beach, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Last summer, Toyota ended its partnership with the Grand Prix of Long Beach after 44 years.

Featuring a wide variety of on- and off-track activities, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend will feature the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge, Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks, the Pirelli GT4 America series and the Historic IMSA GTO Challenge.

Visit gplb.com for information about ticket prices and event times.