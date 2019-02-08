Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Culture

‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

Exhibit ‘transports’ guests through time with artifacts acknowledging oppression, brutality toward African-Americans

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|February 8, 2019

A+Ku+Klux+Klan+robe+and+a+lynching+rope+were+on+display+in+the+%E2%80%9CCivil+Rights%E2%80%9D+section+of+the+Forgotten+Images+Collection+from+Jan.+31+to+Feb.+2+at+the+Expo+Arts+Center.
Back to Article
Back to Article

‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

A Ku Klux Klan robe and a lynching rope were on display in the “Civil Rights” section of the Forgotten Images Collection from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Expo Arts Center.

A Ku Klux Klan robe and a lynching rope were on display in the “Civil Rights” section of the Forgotten Images Collection from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Expo Arts Center.

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

A Ku Klux Klan robe and a lynching rope were on display in the “Civil Rights” section of the Forgotten Images Collection from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Expo Arts Center.

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

A Ku Klux Klan robe and a lynching rope were on display in the “Civil Rights” section of the Forgotten Images Collection from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Expo Arts Center.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In their seventh year hosting their “Forgotten Images” exhibit, local residents David and Sharon McLucas once again presented their collection of African-American history from Thursday, Jan. 31, to Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave.

The seasonal exhibition, which has traveled throughout Southern California, showcases African-American cultural artifacts dating back to the 1800s. The McLucas couple guided guests through their 20,000-piece collection, which they began accumulating 25 years ago.

Forgotten Images celebrates African-American successes, ranging in the forms of Muhammad Ali action figures, Black Panther coloring books and sections dedicated to the Obamas and African-American athletes from local Polytechnic High School.

But it also acknowledges the oppression and brutality African-Americans have faced emotion-inducing artifacts, such as an authentic and blood-stained Ku Klux Klan robe, a lynching rope, “colored only” signs, “Alligator Bait” babies and multiple figures and images depicting the use of blackface.

Sharon McLucas, owner of the Forgotten Images Collection, holds an artifact as she gives a guided tour of the exhibit on Friday, Feb. 1, at the Expo Arts Center.

“I hope it makes the young people think about this experience and what lies ahead,” Sharon said. “It’s very emotional, very intense. I want them to know the plight and understand why we need change.”

Initially, the McLucas’ began hosting their exhibition from their own living room. David had been collecting vinyl records, while Sharon collected Aunt Jemima salt-and-pepper shakers, they told the Signal Tribune. David jokingly mentioned they once had so many pieces that they had to keep some on the floor.

Over time, friends and educators began visiting them to see the artifacts. After some encouragement from the Smithsonian Museum, the McLucas’ began obtaining grants and taking their collection to churches, schools and city events.

“I want young people today to understand that they need not to surrender,” David said. “I don’t want them to be ignorant. If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?”

Overall, the collection itself produces conversations and mixed feelings about the negative history of African-Americans, according to those who have seen the exhibit. However, attendees did appreciate learning from the exhibition.

Artifacts from the “Alligator Bait” section of the Forgotten Images Collection, on display from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Expo Arts Center, depicts how slave children were fed to alligators.

“I love it,” said attendee Alike Chandler. “I think it’s educational and powerful to document these historical events. The original artifacts transport you back in time.”

Chandler, who has attended the exhibition before, brought her boyfriend Sidney Cosby and his 15-year-old nephew Demoria Jackson to experience it themselves.

“It’s amazing,” Cosby said. “There’s a lot of information that should be shared in more locations. It’s imperative that they have it taught in school.”

Jackson added, “I wish they talked about it more at school. They only teach you the top layer. I appreciate the time we live in now.”

Editor’s note: Sharon McLucas is a former advertising representative with the Signal Tribune.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts
As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts
Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!
Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!
The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019
The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019
Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella
Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella
Commentary: Choosing cooking oils that are heart healthy
Commentary: Choosing cooking oils that are heart healthy

Other stories filed under Culture

Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella
Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella
Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction
Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
Theatre review: Long Beach Playhouse’s Spider’s Web
Theatre review: Long Beach Playhouse’s Spider’s Web
Navigate Left
  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    Commentary: Choosing cooking oils that are heart healthy

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    Signal Hill community weighs in on city’s parks

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    When the government shuts down, but philanthropy doesn’t

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    Fallen police officer Sgt. Don Campbell remembered

  • ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

    Carousel

    Preparing for landing

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’