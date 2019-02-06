Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

Close

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

In their seventh year hosting their “Forgotten Images” exhibit, local residents David and Sharon McLucas once again presented their collection of African-American history from Thursday, Jan. 31, to Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave. The seasonal exhibition, which has traveled throughout Southern California, showcases African-American cultural artifacts dating back to the 1800s. The McLucas couple guided guests through their 20,000-piece collection, which they began accumulating 25 years ago. The full story about their exhibit will be available on signaltribune.com and in the Feb. 8 issue.