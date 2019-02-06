Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, Culture

Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|February 6, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

In their seventh year hosting their “Forgotten Images” exhibit, local residents David and Sharon McLucas once again presented their collection of African-American history from Thursday, Jan. 31, to Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave. The seasonal exhibition, which has traveled throughout Southern California, showcases African-American cultural artifacts dating back to the 1800s. The McLucas couple guided guests through their 20,000-piece collection, which they began accumulating 25 years ago. The full story about their exhibit will be available on signaltribune.com and in the Feb. 8 issue.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Signal Hill community weighs in on city’s parks
Signal Hill community weighs in on city’s parks
Slideshow: Employees bring awareness to women’s heart disease on National Wear Red Day
Slideshow: Employees bring awareness to women’s heart disease on National Wear Red Day
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
When the government shuts down, but philanthropy doesn’t
When the government shuts down, but philanthropy doesn’t
Fallen police officer Sgt. Don Campbell remembered
Fallen police officer Sgt. Don Campbell remembered

Other stories filed under Culture

Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Long Beach Opera’s The Black Cat
Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction
Guests take a journey into the unknown aboard the Queen Mary’s new attraction
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem
Theatre review: Long Beach Playhouse’s Spider’s Web
Theatre review: Long Beach Playhouse’s Spider’s Web
Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical
Musical Theatre West’s Elf: The Musical
Navigate Left
  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Signal Hill community weighs in on city’s parks

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Slideshow: Employees bring awareness to women’s heart disease on National Wear Red Day

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    When the government shuts down, but philanthropy doesn’t

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Fallen police officer Sgt. Don Campbell remembered

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Preparing for landing

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Memorializing a fallen critter

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Finding a migrating whale mother and her baby

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    City officials announce acquisition of property on Atlantic Avenue for future homeless-services campus

  • Slideshow: Not to be forgotten

    Carousel

    Video, slideshow: Marines, Seabees work on Catalina Airport runway

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Slideshow: Not to be forgotten