CSULB business students offering free tax-preparation assistance to low-income families

More than 90 California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) accounting students, who are certified by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), will provide free tax-preparation assistance Saturday, Feb. 9, to families who make $54,000 or less, disabled people, the elderly, students, non-residents and individuals with limited English proficiency, the university announced in a press release Feb. 4.

The free service, which is part of the IRS-sponsored program Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic (VITA), will be Saturday from 9am to noon at the College of Business Computer Lab at CSULB, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

“Our students get great hands-on experience, and the VITA clients get tax refunds they might otherwise not receive,” said Michael Solt, dean of the College of Business Administration. “VITA really helps the economic vitality of our region and enriches the nature of our collective society.”

Last year, student volunteers filed more than 1,300 state and federal tax returns, which, combined, totaled to more than $700,000 in refunds, according to CSULB.

No appointments are required. Individuals will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those attending can park at Lot E-1. More information, including contact details and a campus map, can be found at csulb.edu.

People interested in participating should bring the necessary original documents, of which no photocopies or pictures of said forms are accepted:

• Government-issued photo ID or driver’s license

• Original Social Security card or documents of individual taxpayer identification number

• All W-2s and 1099s (if any)

• Other income and expense information

• Total tuition fees and expenses paid (form 1098-T)

• Total expenses paid for child’s daycare (if any)

• Day care or dependent care provider’s address, phone and SSN or EIN

• Bank account and routing number (voided check) for direct deposit of refund.

• Last year’s tax return (helpful, but not required)

• To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms