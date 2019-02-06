Letter: In need of memorabilia

The Signal Hill Historical Society (SHHS) is working with the City of Signal Hill on putting together an exhibit for the history room in the soon-to-be-opened City library.

The SHHS is assembling an exhibit of the City’s women mayors. The purpose of this letter to the editor is to request that your readers provide information, personal stories, photographs, artifacts and library memorabilia to show in the exhibit. The exhibit will include two display cases and a book containing information for each mayor. The material would be returned to you when the displays are changed to a new subject– estimated to be in six months.

Please contact David Ferrari at [email protected] if you have any information about the City’s women mayors. Your input will bring substantial interest and availability to the historical information in the library.

Gary Dudley

Signal Hill resident