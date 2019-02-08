Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, The Campaign Trail

The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 8, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






2019 Signal Hill City Council elections
The Signal Tribune will host a public candidate forum Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Signal Hill City Council Chamber, 2175 Cherry Ave., to learn more about the potential Signal Hill City Council candidates, which includes Mayor Tina Hansen, City Treasurer Keir Jones and City Commissioner Christopher Wilson.
The 2019 Signal Hill City Council elections will take place Tuesday, March 5.

District 33 State Senate seat
1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s campaign office for State Senate announced endorsements from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California, 70th California District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, the Long Beach Police Officers Association (LBPOA) and various local elected officials, as of Wednesday, Feb. 6.

On Jan. 31, Long Beach 8th District Councilmember Al Austin withdrew from the race via a public email from his campaign office. The full story can be found here.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’
‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’
As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts
As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts
Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!
Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!
Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella
Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella
Commentary: Choosing cooking oils that are heart healthy
Commentary: Choosing cooking oils that are heart healthy

Other stories filed under The Campaign Trail

LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
The Campaign Trail | Jan. 25, 2019

District 33 State Senate seat On Jan. 23, 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s campaign office for State Senate announced endorsements fr...

The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019
The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
The Campaign Trail: Councilmember announces run for state Senate
The Campaign Trail: Councilmember announces run for state Senate
Navigate Left
  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    ‘If you don’t know what happened in the past, how can you prevent it in the future?’

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    Theatre review: Center Theatre Group’s Cinderella

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    Commentary: Choosing cooking oils that are heart healthy

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    Signal Hill community weighs in on city’s parks

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    When the government shuts down, but philanthropy doesn’t

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    Fallen police officer Sgt. Don Campbell remembered

  • The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

    Carousel

    Preparing for landing

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019