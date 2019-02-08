The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

2019 Signal Hill City Council elections

The Signal Tribune will host a public candidate forum Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Signal Hill City Council Chamber, 2175 Cherry Ave., to learn more about the potential Signal Hill City Council candidates, which includes Mayor Tina Hansen, City Treasurer Keir Jones and City Commissioner Christopher Wilson.

The 2019 Signal Hill City Council elections will take place Tuesday, March 5.

District 33 State Senate seat

1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s campaign office for State Senate announced endorsements from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California, 70th California District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, the Long Beach Police Officers Association (LBPOA) and various local elected officials, as of Wednesday, Feb. 6.

On Jan. 31, Long Beach 8th District Councilmember Al Austin withdrew from the race via a public email from his campaign office. The full story can be found here.