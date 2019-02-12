City of LB, SH announce closures for Presidents Day holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach and Signal Hill City offices announced this week that their City Halls and other non-essential City department will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

Both offices will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 19. The City of Long Beach provided the following schedule for its closures Monday:

Closed on Monday, Feb. 18

• Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service)

• Career Transition Center

• Center for Working Families

• City Hall

• Citizen Police Complaint Commission

• Code Enforcement services

• El Dorado Nature Center

• Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

• Gas Services (Emergencies: 562-570-2140)

• Health Department and Health facilities

• Housing Authority

• Libraries

• Neighborhood Resource Center

• Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

• Park offices and community park facilities

• Police administration

• Street Sweeping

• Swimming pools

• Towing and Lien Sales

• Water Department (Emergencies: 562-570-2390)

Open on Monday, Feb. 18

• Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

• El Dorado Regional Park

• Main Police Station Front Desk

• Marina offices

• Parking Enforcement

• Refuse and Recycling Collection

Street sweeping

There will be no scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street-sweeping violations Feb. 18. Services for that day will not be rescheduled. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Parking enforcement

Parking meters will be enforced on Feb. 18, unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays.” The days and hours of enforcement are displayed inside the meters. Beach lots, as well as red, white and blue curbs, are always enforced, even on holidays.

Refuse/recycling

Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Feb. 18.

Towing and lien sales

The Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility, 3111 E. Willow St. between Temple Avenue and Redondo Avenue, will be closed Feb. 18. Normal business hours are:

• Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm

• Saturday, 8am to 4pm

• Closed Sunday and holidays

Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee. More information can be found online.

Libraries

All Long Beach public libraries will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 16, in observance of Presidents Day. Bay Shore, Burnett, El Dorado and Michelle Obama Neighborhood libraries will be open on Sunday, Feb. 17. All libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule, and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 19 (except for the Main Library, as indicated below). The library catalog, downloads and databases are available 24/7.

Main Library temporary closure

On Saturday, Jan. 19, the Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave., closed in preparation for its summer 2019 grand opening at the new Main Library, 200 W. Broadway Ave. During the closure, library materials may still be returned to the Main Library outside book drop and will be checked daily. Items may also be returned in person at any open Long Beach library location. The closest neighborhood libraries to the current Main Library are:

• Alamitos Library, 1836 E. 3rd St.

• Mark Twain Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St.

• Burnett Library, 560 E. Hill St.

• Bret Harte Library, 1595 W. Willow St.

During the Main Library closure, patrons will be able to place requests for books and other materials and choose their temporary location for pick-up. Requests can be made in person at any open library location or through the library’s online catalog at encore.lbpl.org.

The public can obtain information regarding the temporary closure through informational flyers posted at Long Beach libraries or by visiting the Main Library’s website at lbpl.org for announcements. Call (562) 570-6016 for additional information.