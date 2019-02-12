Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

Public EV charging stations available for use

February 12, 2019

The City of Signal Hill recently announced that ChargePoint electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations are available for public use in the upper Civic Center parking lot on Legion Drive, across from City Hall.

Charging fees are $0.55/kWh, according to officials, who also encouraged residents to create a ChargePoint network account and download the ChargePoint mobile app prior to using the charging station.

The City of Signal Hill stated that it received funding through the Clean Transportation grant from Air Quality Management’s Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC). The funding allowed the City to install two dual level 2 charging stations.

For more information, visit cityofsignalhill.org/EVCharging.

City of LB, SH announce closures for Presidents Day holiday
LB Eagle Scouts soaring with an advantage in leadership skills
As Valentine’s Day approaches, women should think about more than just their sweethearts
CSULB announces selection process for new mascot

California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) announced Feb. 7 that it will begin its selection of a new mascot by asking students, faculty, staff, ...

EDCO to provide waste, recycling services on President’s Day

There will be no delay in waste-and-recycling-collection services on the President’s Day holiday Monday, Feb. 18, according to EDCO. EDCO’s cu...

