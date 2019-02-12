Public EV charging stations available for use
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The City of Signal Hill recently announced that ChargePoint electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations are available for public use in the upper Civic Center parking lot on Legion Drive, across from City Hall.
Charging fees are $0.55/kWh, according to officials, who also encouraged residents to create a ChargePoint network account and download the ChargePoint mobile app prior to using the charging station.
The City of Signal Hill stated that it received funding through the Clean Transportation grant from Air Quality Management’s Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC). The funding allowed the City to install two dual level 2 charging stations.
For more information, visit cityofsignalhill.org/EVCharging.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.