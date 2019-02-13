Assemblymember’s office accepting nominations for ‘strong, exceptional women’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The office of 70th California District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) announced Feb. 12 that it’s accepting nominations for his annual “Women of Distinction” ceremony.

The event, to be held in late March, is organized to recognize women who have gone “above and beyond” to serve the community of the 70th Assembly District (AD 70), which includes the cities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, San Pedro and Catalina Island.

“Women who live or work in our community make great contributions every day as leaders, volunteers, business owners and heads of households,” O’Donnell said in a press release. “As a parent and a teacher, it is an honor to recognize and celebrate the great women of AD 70.”

The assemblymember’s office stated that it invites the public to submit nominations to help identify “outstanding women.” Nominations can be made in five specific categories– Creative Industries, Business, Community Service, Education and Health Services. The nomination deadline is March 8.

Nominations can be submitted on the assemblymember’s website at a70.asmdc.org.