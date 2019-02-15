Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Community

A slam dunk!

Harlem Globetrotters visit Queen Mary

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 15, 2019

Pictured, from left: “Zeus” McClurkin, “Too Tall” Hall and “Champ” Thompson of the Harlem Globetrotters

Courtesy Queen Mary

On the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 13, members of the Harlem Globetrotters visited the Queen Mary to attempt trick shots. “Zeus” McClurkin, “Too Tall” Hall and “Champ” Thompson succeeded in four stellar trick shots aboard the Queen Mary, officials said.

The team attempted four trick shots, starting from the sun deck of the ship, which is located 135 feet above land; then into a basketball hoop on the wharf, from the captain’s bridge down to the sidewalk, moving to the forward funnel down to the sports deck, with the final shot atop the aft superstructure onto the sun deck.

Following the trick shots, the team toured the Queen Mary and signed a basketball hoop and other memorabilia to donate to the Queen Mary’s upcoming Queensway 5K race. The hoop and signed memorabilia will be auctioned off during the 5K race on March 28, when a portion of proceeds will be donated to local Long Beach charities.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be making the first stop on its Los Angeles tour at the Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State University on Friday, Feb. 15, before playing games at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario (Feb. 16), Staples Center in Los Angeles (Feb. 17) and Honda Center in Anaheim (Feb. 23). For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

A slam dunk!