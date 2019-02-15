Suspects arrested in connection with January murder on Anaheim Street

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, LBPD detectives located and arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting death of Maurice Ross, a 24-year-old resident of Compton.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified and arrested Isaiah James Tucker, a 36-year-old of San Bernardino, and Bryant Colton, a 61-year-old of Los Angeles, in Compton. Homicide detectives said they believe Tucker is involved in the January murder, adding that Colton had knowledge of the murder and assisted Tucker with the intent that he might avoid prosecution. Detectives believe the motive stems from a gang-related argument, according to the LBPD.

A third suspect was taken into custody later on Feb. 13 in Long Beach, the LBPD announced. Sharell Johnson, 31, of Long Beach, was booked for accessory after the fact and is being held on $1-million bail.

Homicide detectives believe Johnson had knowledge of the murder and also assisted Tucker with the intent that he might avoid prosecution.

On Jan. 23, at approximately 10:45pm, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Anaheim Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male adult.

When officers arrived, they located the victim on the sidewalk, who had a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the male deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspects immediately before the shooting.

Search warrants were served in Compton and Lynwood. The suspect vehicle has been recovered and will be processed by the LBPD’s Forensic Science Services Division.

The case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office soon for filing consideration. The investigation is ongoing.