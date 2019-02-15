Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under News

CSULB officials release findings that shows college has $1.53-billion impact on local economy

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 15, 2019

According to a report from the college Feb. 13, Long Beach State University (LBSU, CSULB) has an annual $1.53-billion impact on the economies in its home city and in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County communities.

Among the other insights gained from the analysis are:

• CSULB’s impact on Los Angeles County is approximately $1.14 billion. The campus’ impact on neighboring Orange County is $388.5 million.

• The campus supports a total of nearly 10,600 jobs throughout the two counties, including more than 3,700 jobs in Long Beach.

• More than $523 million in employee compensation (earnings and benefits) were generated for CSULB’s workers throughout the two counties, including $192 million in Long Beach.

• CSULB’s economic impacts generate close to $42 million in tax revenues in Orange and Los Angeles counties, including $11.5 million in Long Beach.

• As of 2017, CSULB alumni owned 245 local businesses in Long Beach. In Orange County, 674 establishments were owned by Long Beach State University alumni.

“Students who graduate from Long Beach State, their median income a few years after graduation is nearly $100,000,” said CSULB President Jane Close Conoley. “So, think of that in terms of contributions to the economy. I am really proud to be at such an extraordinary university where we are among the top 10 in the nation in accelerating the social mobility of our graduates.”

