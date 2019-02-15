Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Carousel, Commentary

Commentary: Protecting your pets as coyotes flood neighborhoods

Kristen Naeem, Editorial Intern|February 15, 2019

If you live in or around Long Beach, like me, you may have noticed a sad plethora of “missing pet” posters attached to neighborhood telephone poles. People may ask where all these pets have disappeared to, and the sad reality is that a portion of them have fallen victim to the many coyotes currently present in local communities.

I’ve unfortunately lost two cats myself to coyotes. However, I do not hold a grudge against coyotes. Many of their behaviors that we find problematic happen because of human interference in their environment. While we don’t want them here, they also don’t want to be here. But they won’t be leaving anytime soon, so I think that it is important that people are aware of the small- and large-scale measures that can be taken to prevent further losses of domestic animals to coyotes.

Wikimedia Commons
As coyotes become more common in populated areas, residents should be more cautious with their pets.

Coyotes have always been abundant in Southern California and are native to the area. The amount of natural habitat available for coyotes to freely roam and hunt in has been drastically affected in recent years. Because of increased habitat loss due to land development, the frequency of interaction between coyotes and humans has increased. As a result, some dangers, such as pets being attacked, have been occurring more due to humans and coyotes experiencing heightened contact. In their natural state, coyotes can be beneficial to humans because they eat vermin like rats. The dangers coyotes present can be mitigated by small- and large-scale changes in human behavior.

These newly displaced coyotes often find themselves living in residential areas after being pushed out of their homes by habitat loss. Their attempt to adapt to their new environment leads to problems for the coyotes, as well as the people and pets in that area. When faced with human expansion, coyotes attempt to learn how to survive in suburban and urban areas. This also means modifying their diets to include household pets.

Obviously, this current situation is not ideal for humans, pets or coyotes. It is a losing situation for all sides. This can be seen in the struggles between farmers and pet owners and predatory coyotes who are forced to live off pets or livestock. It is advantageous to all groups involved if coyotes are given their own space in the wild. When they are forced to come to our communities, they present a variety of hazards. They can carry pathogens, such as rabies, or cause property damage. This will continue to happen if land development for building and farming goes unchecked.

While coyotes and humans are still forced to coexist, there are certain steps pet owners can take to protect their animals. Small and affordable changes in home and pet care can help avoid attracting coyotes to your residence, even if they are prevalent in your community. If you have pets, you should avoid feeding them outdoors or leaving their pet food outside of your house, as this can attract hungry coyotes. Your animals are also more at risk if they are outside unsupervised for extended periods of time. Even if you don’t have pets, it is advised that you tightly tie and secure all garbage outside of your house, as easily-accessible trash will cause coyotes to rummage through it for food. If you do see a coyote near your property, one way to drive them away is with loud noise. Coyotes can sometimes be frightened away by sounds, such as banging pots or pans together and shouting.

However, these small steps that can be taken by individual pet owners are just temporary Band-Aids for an ongoing problem. Coyotes are still losing their natural habitat at an alarming rate. Unless this urban development slows down significantly, coyotes will continue to seek refuge in suburbia.

Protecting pets from coyotes is a complex problem with no simple solutions. If individuals and communities work together, they can greatly increase the safety of people’s pets and property.

