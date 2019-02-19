Letter: Creating future leaders
The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) runs the nation’s best leadership development program for young adults. I have seen many scouts develop into fine young men and women. This nation needs leadership, and it is gratifying to see the Long Beach Area Council BSA hard at work developing tomorrow’s leaders from among our community’s youth.
