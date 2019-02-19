Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Commentary, Letters to the Editor

Letter: Creating future leaders

Glenn Draper, Website comment|February 19, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






LB Eagle Scouts soaring with an advantage in leadership skills
LB Eagle Scouts soaring with an advantage in leadership skills

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) runs the nation’s best leadership development program for young adults. I have seen many scouts develop into fine young men and women. This nation needs leadership, and it is gratifying to see the Long Beach Area Council BSA hard at work developing tomorrow’s leaders from among our community’s youth.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Commentary

Letter: Misunderstanding the coyote problem

This is another popular argument that implies man's urban sprawl is taking away coyote habitat. Historically, human encroachment on wildlife h...

Commentary: Protecting your pets as coyotes flood neighborhoods
Commentary: Protecting your pets as coyotes flood neighborhoods
Commentary: Before you find love, fix yourself first

Yesterday, my boyfriend and I celebrated Valentine’s Day for the first time. We have been together since 2016, and he is my first and only Valen...

Letter: Working with the governor
Letter: Working with the governor
Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!
Commentary: Fishing for cuddles? Consider the cuttlefish!

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter: Misunderstanding the coyote problem

This is another popular argument that implies man's urban sprawl is taking away coyote habitat. Historically, human encroachment on wildlife h...

Letter: Working with the governor
Letter: Working with the governor
Letter: In need of memorabilia

The Signal Hill Historical Society (SHHS) is working with the City of Signal Hill on putting together an exhibit for the history room in the soon-to-b...

Memorializing a fallen critter
Memorializing a fallen critter
In search of history

David Ferrari and I, Kelley Gillaspy, have been working to bring the residents of Signal Hill and the surrounding areas an exhibit, coming soon in the...

Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Letter: Creating future leaders