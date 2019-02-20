63-year-old male struck by vehicle, succumbs to injuries at hospital, police say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, Feb. 18, at approximately 8:45pm, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers responded to the intersection of West Burnett Street and Pacific Avenue regarding an injury traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a adult male, according to officials this week.

Officers located an unconscious pedestrian, a 63-year-old male resident of Long Beach, lying in the middle of the intersection and a bystander performing CPR on the pedestrian. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and continued life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing in the marked crosswalk eastbound on Pacific Avenue when, at the same time, a 2003 Mercedes Benz E320 was traveling southbound in the No. 1 lane on Pacific Avenue when he struck the man. The driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 41-year-old male resident of Long Beach, stopped to assist the pedestrian after the collision and called 9-1-1.

The pedestrian’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives do not believe the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The driver possessed a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Those with information regarding can contact detective Steve Fox of the Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7110. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.