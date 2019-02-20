Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

California governor tours CVC, meets with residents to discuss homelessness, housing

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 20, 2019

Photos courtesy Century Villages at Cabrillo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Century Housing Corporation’s Century Villages at Cabrillo (CVC) community on Tuesday, Feb. 19, to discuss the issue of homelessness and housing with its residents.

The visit comes a week after his State of the State address, when he called on cities statewide to address California’s housing crisis.

Joined by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Newsom walked through the CVC community and sat down with four residents to learn about their experience transitioning out of homelessness and into their lives at The Villages.

“Gov. Newsom clearly understands the relationship between our statewide housing crisis and the incidence of homelessness being experienced in local communities like Long Beach,” said Brian D’Andrea, senior vice president of the Century Housing Corporation. “Century is proud to stand side-by-side with the City of Long Beach in showcasing our work at the Villages at Cabrillo for the governor and discussing how this endeavor ties into the City’s larger efforts.”

CVC residents shared with both the governor and mayor the successes they have had in living in a permanent supportive housing model and highlighted the significant roles their case managers played in helping them overcome the obstacles and barriers that come with the trauma of being formerly homeless.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured standing with Century Housing Corporation President and CEO Ron Griffith, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Century Villages at Cabrillo.

“I didn’t know depression until the passing of my oldest daughter,” one CVC resident said. “That’s why I call this place my safe haven. It gives me peace. […] It gave me hope, [and] it gave me life.”

The Governor’s tour and conversation with CVC residents took place ahead of his afternoon meeting with mayors of California cities whose housing plans are out of compliance with state law, the CVC stated in its press release this week.

“Affordable housing is our mission at Century, and we are incredibly grateful to our leaders at the local and state level for their support of our unique model here at Century Villages at Cabrillo,” said Ron Griffith, president and CEO of the Century Housing Corporation. “We look forward to the results of Gov. Newsom’s efforts to hold cities accountable to and compliant with state-housing law, and we are proud to be a part of his collaborative approach to homelessness and the housing crisis.”

California governor tours CVC, meets with residents to discuss homelessness, housing