Work on Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project to prompt weekend closures

A weekend temporary road closure beginning the night of Friday, Feb. 22, will prompt detours for motorists heading west on Ocean Boulevard as they leave downtown Long Beach, as well as southbound travel along Harbor Scenic Drive heading toward the Queen Mary, the Port of Long Beach announced this week.

The closures and detours will begin at 10pm Friday and are expected to end by 10pm Sunday, Feb. 24. The closures are required to enable crews to demolish the final two columns of the former northbound I-710 connector ramp to the existing Gerald Desmond Bridge.

Motorists traveling these routes during the upcoming weekend should allow extra time, the port recommended.

Here are the detours during the weekend closure from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24:

• If traveling west on Ocean Boulevard from downtown Long Beach and toward the bridge, motorists will be diverted north at Golden Shore toward the 710 Freeway. Take I-710 north a short distance to exit at westbound Anaheim Street, then take the I-710 south route to exit at Pico Avenue. Take Pico Avenue south to the westbound on-ramp to the bridge. Alternatively, if San Pedro or the I-110 freeway are your destination, westbound motorists can take Anaheim Street all the way.

• The primary detour to the Queen Mary from the southbound I-710 is to take the “Terminal Is/Pico Avenue” exit to Pico Avenue, then stay in the right lane to head south on Pico. After passing the bridge-construction project, turn left onto South Harbor Scenic Drive and follow the signs to the Queen Mary.

• To take the alternate detour to the Queen Mary, travel south on the I-710, take the “Downtown Long Beach, Convention Center, Aquarium” exit then to Shoreline Drive and continue to the Queen Mary on-ramp (Queens Way). Make a right turn onto Queens Way and follow the signs to the Queen Mary.

For more information, visit newgdbridge.com.