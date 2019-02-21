Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Filed under News

Assemblymember reintroduces Pathways to College Act to assist students with college admission

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 21, 2019

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) reintroduced Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Pathways to College Act (Assembly Bill 751), which passed through the State Legislature last year with no “no” votes, according to the assemblymember’s office.

The bill works to open doors to higher education for students by allowing school districts to offer college-admissions tests, such as the SAT or ACT, during the school day at no cost to students.

“AB 751 provides school districts the option of giving 11th-grade students a college-entrance exam during the school day instead of the state-required assessment,” O’Donnell said. “This will expand access to college and bridge an equity gap for students to take these exams. As a teacher and as chair of the Assembly Education Committee, providing the SAT or ACT at school for free ensures that all students, especially low-income students, are able to meet an important step required for college admission.”

AB 751 is a reintroduction of last year’s AB 1951, which was supported by approximately 150 school-district superintendents, the assemblymember’s office said.

The current bill awaits referral to its first policy committee.

