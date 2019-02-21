Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

Assemblymember introduces bill that would increase funding for removal of abandoned oil, gas facilities in LB tidelands

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 21, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) introduced Assembly Bill 926 (AB 926) Wednesday, Feb. 20, to dedicate more state revenue to clean up abandoned oil wells within the Long Beach tidelands, his office announced this week.

The bill eliminates a $300-million limit on the Oil Trust Fund, a fund that saves revenue for cleaning up oil wells on the tidelands when they cease operation, O’Donnell’s office stated.

“If we fail to prepare now, we will be on the hook for millions of dollars in oil-abandonment costs,” O’Donnell said. “This bill ensures funding needed to protect our Long Beach coastline.”

The Oil Trust Fund reached its $300-million cap in June 2014 and has not grown since. The state’s share of abandonment liability is estimated at approximately $836 million, leaving a short fall of $536 million, the assemblymember’s office stated.

The bill awaits referral to its first policy committee.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LBFD honors fallen firefighter
LBFD honors fallen firefighter
LB City audit shows ‘more controls are needed’ to safeguard City revenue, prevent theft

Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud released on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Central Cashiering Revenue Performance Audit. The Financial Management Departme...

Assemblymember reintroduces Pathways to College Act to assist students with college admission

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) reintroduced Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Pathways to College Act (Assembly Bill 75...

Work on Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project to prompt weekend closures

A weekend temporary road closure beginning the night of Friday, Feb. 22, will prompt detours for motorists heading west on Ocean Boulevard as they lea...

California governor tours CVC, meets with residents to discuss homelessness, housing
California governor tours CVC, meets with residents to discuss homelessness, housing
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Assemblymember introduces bill that would increase funding for removal of abandoned oil, gas facilities in LB tidelands