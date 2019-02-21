MemorialCare’s LB Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital name new chief nursing officer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, that Antonio “Tony” Garcia will serve as new Chief Nursing Officer.

Garcia has 15 years of experience in progressive nursing leadership roles, hospital officials said.

In his role as Chief Nursing Officer, Garcia will be responsible for overseeing all nursing clinical-care and patient-care standards for Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

“Tony is a champion for the patient experience, while advocating and ensuring all patients receive the safest care of the highest quality,” said John Bishop, chief executive officer of Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “He brings a focus on front-line team-member engagement, system integration and alignment, while building a high-performance leadership team to advance the professionalism of nursing for optimal patient outcomes. Tony will be an asset to not only us, but the community we serve as we navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape.”

Hospital officials said that, early in Garcia’s career, he served as a firefighter in Toronto, Canada for 14 years. Most recently, Garcia served as a Chief Nursing Officer in Tenet Health’s Northern California Central Valley Region. Prior to that, he served as a nursing leader for Kaiser Permanente in San Jose as the Director of Emergency Services and Urgent Care and as the Director of Adult Services prior to that. He’s also enrolled to obtain his Doctor of Nursing Practice in Systems’ Leadership from Rush University in Chicago.

Garcia’s goals for Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital include providing safe nursing care.

“My goal is to create efficient and effective team collaboration,” Garcia said. “Our hospitals already have a strong, aligned leadership team, and I am looking forward to its continued growth while creating a supportive environment for our nurses.”