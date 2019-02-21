Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

LBFD honors fallen firefighter

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 21, 2019

Chris+Parker
Back to Article
Back to Article

LBFD honors fallen firefighter

Chris Parker

Chris Parker

Courtesy LBFD

Chris Parker

Courtesy LBFD

Courtesy LBFD

Chris Parker

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) announced this week the death of one of their own– firefighter Chris Parker, who died in his home Friday, Feb. 8.

Parker was a 20-year veteran of the LBFD and was appointed to the department in 1998. He served as a firefighter assigned to various stations throughout Long Beach, spending multiple years at Fire Station 1, located in the downtown area, the department stated. Other assignments included serving as a fire investigator with the arson unit. His last duty assignment was at Fire Station 13, located on the west side of Long Beach.

“Firefighter Chris Parker was a hero in the truest sense of the word,” said Fire Chief Xavier Espino. “For 20 years, Chris selflessly served and protected the City of Long Beach, its citizens and those who visited. While on duty, he was a mentor in the station house and an ambassador for the fire service. Though taken from us far too early, his contributions to our community and department will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, my friend.”

A public viewing was held at the McAulay and Wallace Mortuary in Fullerton on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Memorial services for Parker were also organized and opened to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at EvFree Fullerton Church.

Described as a “witty, animated” man who “loved his job,” Parker leaves behind his wife Corrine, his brother Jeff, sister Jennifer, step-mother Carolyn and his three dogs– TT, Franklyn and Jolie.

During his time as a firefighter, Parker mentored countless firefighters as their “senior” at Fire Station 1, the department stated, adding that he was “a fixture at the station and was known for his colorful stories and his larger-than-life personality.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LB City audit shows ‘more controls are needed’ to safeguard City revenue, prevent theft

Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud released on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Central Cashiering Revenue Performance Audit. The Financial Management Departme...

Assemblymember introduces bill that would increase funding for removal of abandoned oil, gas facilities in LB tidelands

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) introduced Assembly Bill 926 (AB 926) Wednesday, Feb. 20, to dedicate more s...

Assemblymember reintroduces Pathways to College Act to assist students with college admission

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) reintroduced Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Pathways to College Act (Assembly Bill 75...

Work on Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project to prompt weekend closures

A weekend temporary road closure beginning the night of Friday, Feb. 22, will prompt detours for motorists heading west on Ocean Boulevard as they lea...

California governor tours CVC, meets with residents to discuss homelessness, housing
California governor tours CVC, meets with residents to discuss homelessness, housing
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
LBFD honors fallen firefighter