LBFD honors fallen firefighter

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) announced this week the death of one of their own– firefighter Chris Parker, who died in his home Friday, Feb. 8.

Parker was a 20-year veteran of the LBFD and was appointed to the department in 1998. He served as a firefighter assigned to various stations throughout Long Beach, spending multiple years at Fire Station 1, located in the downtown area, the department stated. Other assignments included serving as a fire investigator with the arson unit. His last duty assignment was at Fire Station 13, located on the west side of Long Beach.

“Firefighter Chris Parker was a hero in the truest sense of the word,” said Fire Chief Xavier Espino. “For 20 years, Chris selflessly served and protected the City of Long Beach, its citizens and those who visited. While on duty, he was a mentor in the station house and an ambassador for the fire service. Though taken from us far too early, his contributions to our community and department will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, my friend.”

A public viewing was held at the McAulay and Wallace Mortuary in Fullerton on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Memorial services for Parker were also organized and opened to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at EvFree Fullerton Church.

Described as a “witty, animated” man who “loved his job,” Parker leaves behind his wife Corrine, his brother Jeff, sister Jennifer, step-mother Carolyn and his three dogs– TT, Franklyn and Jolie.

During his time as a firefighter, Parker mentored countless firefighters as their “senior” at Fire Station 1, the department stated, adding that he was “a fixture at the station and was known for his colorful stories and his larger-than-life personality.”