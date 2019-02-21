Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News, The Campaign Trail

LB City commissioner, college professor announces run for LB City Council’s 6th district

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 21, 2019

Suely+Saro
Back to Article
Back to Article

LB City commissioner, college professor announces run for LB City Council’s 6th district

Suely Saro

Suely Saro

Courtesy Suely Saro

Suely Saro

Courtesy Suely Saro

Courtesy Suely Saro

Suely Saro

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Suely Saro, a Long Beach City commissioner and college professor, announced via a campaign email Wednesday, Feb. 20, that she is running for Long Beach City Council, specifically the 6th district.

The primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2020.

In announcing her campaign, Saro released the following statement:

“I’m running for city council to bring people together, to make positive changes happen in our community and to serve as a strong advocate inside City Hall,” she wrote. “I understand the importance of listening, working in partnerships and building consensus to ensure all voices are represented in decision making. I believe it is important that residents benefit from good policies that ensure a thriving local economy, healthy communities and a safe and clean environment. I am excited and ready for the campaign ahead and look forward to [working] with my fellow residents to create meaningful changes in Long Beach’s 6th district.”

Saro has experience working as a field representative for the office of former Sen. Ricardo Lara and as chair of Long Beach’s Citizen Police Complaint Commission. She currently serves as an adjunct faculty member at the School of Social Work at California State University, Los Angeles.

Saro was born in a refugee camp in Thailand to parents who survived the genocide in Cambodia, her campaign email states. Her family eventually resettled in Southern California. She has earned a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Cellular Developmental Biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She has also earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, Long Beach and a doctorate in Education (Ed.D) in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LBFD honors fallen firefighter
LBFD honors fallen firefighter
LB City audit shows ‘more controls are needed’ to safeguard City revenue, prevent theft

Long Beach City Auditor Laura Doud released on Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Central Cashiering Revenue Performance Audit. The Financial Management Departme...

Assemblymember introduces bill that would increase funding for removal of abandoned oil, gas facilities in LB tidelands

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) introduced Assembly Bill 926 (AB 926) Wednesday, Feb. 20, to dedicate more s...

Assemblymember reintroduces Pathways to College Act to assist students with college admission

Seventieth District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) reintroduced Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Pathways to College Act (Assembly Bill 75...

Work on Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project to prompt weekend closures

A weekend temporary road closure beginning the night of Friday, Feb. 22, will prompt detours for motorists heading west on Ocean Boulevard as they lea...

Other stories filed under The Campaign Trail

The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019
The Campaign Trail | Feb. 8, 2019
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
LB councilmember drops out of state Senate race
The Campaign Trail | Jan. 25, 2019

District 33 State Senate seat On Jan. 23, 1st District Councilmember Lena Gonzalez’s campaign office for State Senate announced endorsements fr...

The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019
The Campaign Trail | Jan. 11, 2019
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
Commissioner Wilson announces candidacy for SH City Council
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
LB City commissioner, college professor announces run for LB City Council’s 6th district