Shooter opens fire inside Lona’s City Limits Cantina this past weekend

SHPD officers are still searching for the suspect involved in the incident, which left one person with an injured hand

Pictured is Lona’s City Limits Cantina, a bar located at 1174 E. Wardlow Rd. on the border of Signal Hill and Long Beach that was featured in the reality show “Bar Rescue” in 2013. Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) officers are searching for a suspect who opened fire inside the cantina the early morning of Saturday, Feb. 23. Officers say only one person was injured.

Local residents enjoying their weekend at the Signal Hill-Long Beach bar Lona’s City Limits Cantina were quickly met with chaos, when a suspect fired a gun at the crowd of patrons the early morning of Saturday, Feb. 23, injuring one person, according to the Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD).

At 12:17am Saturday, the SHPD received a call of a shooting at Lona’s City Limits Cantina. Officers stated that, when they arrived, a large group of people at the bar claimed there was a fight between several people at the establishment and that someone had fired a gun into the crowd.

Originally identifying no victims in the incident, officers then said they learned that a victim walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

During the investigation, SHPD officers also located several shell casings in an alley in the rear of the location in Signal Hill.

The suspect is still outstanding. SHPD detectives are gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.

Those who have information regarding the shooting can contact (562) 989-7217.