For children of all ages
SH officials celebrate Calbrisas Park playground with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Signal Hill officials and residents attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calbrisas Park, 2451 California Ave., to commemorate the completion of the park’s new playground, which includes a new ADA-accessible rubberized play surface. The public enjoyed free hot dogs and met with city staff and officials. Kids also participated in crafts and activities.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.