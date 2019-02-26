Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

For children of all ages

SH officials celebrate Calbrisas Park playground with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Staff report, Signal Tribune|February 26, 2019

Signal Hill officials and residents attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calbrisas Park, 2451 California Ave., to commemorate the completion of the park’s new playground, which includes a new ADA-accessible rubberized play surface. The public enjoyed free hot dogs and met with city staff and officials. Kids also participated in crafts and activities.

