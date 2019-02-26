For children of all ages

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Signal Hill officials and residents attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Feb. 23, at Calbrisas Park, 2451 California Ave., to commemorate the completion of the park’s new playground, which includes a new ADA-accessible rubberized play surface. The public enjoyed free hot dogs and met with city staff and officials. Kids also participated in crafts and activities.