The Los Angeles Angels… of Long Beach?

City of LB officials have mulled the idea of relocating the MLB team from Anaheim

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim could be on the move to Long Beach, according to city officials and multiple media reports this week.

As reported countywide, City officials have proposed the possibility of the Anaheim-based Los Angeles Angels, a Major League Baseball (MLB) team that has played at Angels Stadium since 1966, moving to Long Beach.

The City has approached the Angels and discussed the possibility of relocating the team to a 13-acre lot in downtown Long Beach, near the waterfront, according to local media outlets.

“Having a major league team in Long Beach would have a huge upside for our businesses, their employees and our community,” said Heather Rozman, executive director of the Long Beach Hospitality Alliance (LBHA), whose members represent the city’s hotels and entertainment centers, in a press release Feb. 27.

Rozman added, “Our members and our greater hospitality industry are ‘on deck’ to provide the support our city may need to turn this potential into a reality.”

The alliance stated in its release that the discussions between the team and the city focus on the construction of a stadium southeast of the Long Beach Arena and Performing Arts Center. Dubbed the “elephant lot” because of its days hosting the Ringling Bros. Circus, the site is among the largest undeveloped parcels of land in downtown Long Beach, per city officials.

On Feb. 26, Randy Gordon, president and CEO of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued a statement on the talks between the Angels and City on a possible move to Long Beach.

“We are pleasantly surprised to hear the news about the Major League Baseball’s LA Angels possible move to Long Beach,” Gordon said. “The fact that such an opportunity can exist is exciting. We applauded the early preliminary talks by both the Angels and the City. The chamber recognizes this is in its early stages. However, we will be ready to roll up our sleeves and start working with all parties involved as the process unfolds.”