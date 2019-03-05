Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

Slideshow: Military, elected officials discuss Catalina Airport project

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|March 5, 2019

Gallery|19 Photos
Photos by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune
Marines and Seabees are pictured on top of a concrete surface at Catalina Island's Airport in the Sky Friday, March 1.
The Runway Repair Project– a joint military and Catalina Island Conservancy initiative that began earlier this year to repair the Ace Clearwater Airfield at the Airport in the Sky on Catalina Island– is at its midpoint, according to project officials March 1. That afternoon, military leaders, conservancy representatives and elected officials discussed the project and observed progress on the airport-runway reparations. More than 100 Marines and Seabees are replacing asphalt with concrete as part of a training procedure for future missions, in addition to providing a long-term use for the runway. The full story will be available this week at signaltribune.com and in the Signal Tribune‘s March 8 issue.

LBACS to host public workshop detailing launch of strategic-plan process

The City of Long Beach announced Monday, Feb. 25, that the public is invited to a community workshop to begin the process of developing a strategic pl...

