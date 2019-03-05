Slideshow: Military, elected officials discuss Catalina Airport project

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 19 Photos Photos by Denny Cristales | Signal Tribune Marines and Seabees are pictured on top of a concrete surface at Catalina Island's Airport in the Sky Friday, March 1.

Close

The Runway Repair Project– a joint military and Catalina Island Conservancy initiative that began earlier this year to repair the Ace Clearwater Airfield at the Airport in the Sky on Catalina Island– is at its midpoint, according to project officials March 1. That afternoon, military leaders, conservancy representatives and elected officials discussed the project and observed progress on the airport-runway reparations. More than 100 Marines and Seabees are replacing asphalt with concrete as part of a training procedure for future missions, in addition to providing a long-term use for the runway. The full story will be available this week at signaltribune.com and in the Signal Tribune‘s March 8 issue.