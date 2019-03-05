LBPD searching for potential ‘sexual battery’ suspect

The Long Beach Police Department released surveillance footage this week of a potential suspect involved in a “sexual battery” incident Feb. 26. LBPD officers are asking the public to aid in the capture of the suspect.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) requested the public’s help Monday, March 4, in identifying a suspect who detectives believe may be responsible for a sexual battery where an adult female victim was groped by an adult male suspect.

Officers said that on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at approximately 7:15am, the suspect approached the victim from behind as she was walking southbound in an alley east of Long Beach Boulevard and south of Pacific Coast Highway.

The suspect struck the victim on the back of her head with an unknown object and proceeded to “body slam” her onto the ground. The suspect reached underneath her clothing and groped her breast. The suspect’s attack was interrupted when the victim began to yell for help and a bystander came to her aid. The bystander told the victim to run as he chased after the suspect. The victim sought medical attention on her own for a complaint of pain to her head, officers said.

The suspect is being described as a male Hispanic in his 20s who has a thin build and was wearing a burgundy baseball cap with a “diamond” stitched on the front at the time of the assault. The victim described the diamond as a “wedding diamond,” according to the department. He was wearing a gray jacket with black on the sides of the jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Detectives are asking those who may have also been a victim and have not reported the incident to do so immediately by calling police dispatch at (562) 435-6711.

Those who may have information regarding the person responsible for the crimes can contact LBPD’s Sex Crimes Detective Adriana Jaurigui at (562) 570-7372. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smartphone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.