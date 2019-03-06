Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, News

Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

Measure N has edge over Measure M, and City Clerk, City Treasurer candidates unanimously achieve positions.

Staff report, Signal Tribune|March 6, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

lavote.net

lavote.net

lavote.net

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Pictured are the latest Signal Hill general-municipal election results, per lavote.net.

Signal Hill City Council candidates Tina Hansen and Keir Jones lead the race, while Measure M garnered a 58-percent “yes” vote and Measure N gathered a 70-percent “yes” vote, meaning that the latter would pass because of its higher percentage.

As Carmen Brooks and David Hopper were uncontested, they both unanimously were voted as respective City Clerk and City Treasurer.

The full report will be available later this week on signaltribune.com by reporter Cory Bilicko.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Slideshow: Military, elected officials discuss Catalina Airport project
Slideshow: Military, elected officials discuss Catalina Airport project
Mailer misconception?
Mailer misconception?
At State of District, Cohn discusses impending loss of RDA funds
At State of District, Cohn discusses impending loss of RDA funds
SH City Council authorizes contract for environmental review of proposed light-industrial park
SH City Council authorizes contract for environmental review of proposed light-industrial park
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Othello
Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Othello

Other stories filed under News

LBPD searching for potential ‘sexual battery’ suspect
LBPD searching for potential ‘sexual battery’ suspect
Mailer misconception?
Mailer misconception?
SH City Council authorizes contract for environmental review of proposed light-industrial park
SH City Council authorizes contract for environmental review of proposed light-industrial park
Voters to decide fate of two SH city council seats, charter measures March 5

Residents will decide the fate of two Signal Hill City Council positions and the future of city elections during the general-municipal election on Tue...

Port of LB announces closure of 9th Street rail crossing March 9

The 9th Street railroad crossing near Pico Avenue in the harbor district in west Long Beach will be closed March 9, according to the Port of Long Beac...

Navigate Left
  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    Slideshow: Military, elected officials discuss Catalina Airport project

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    Mailer misconception?

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    At State of District, Cohn discusses impending loss of RDA funds

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    SH City Council authorizes contract for environmental review of proposed light-industrial park

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    Theatre review: Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Othello

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    The Los Angeles Angels… of Long Beach?

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    Performers in local comedy sketch show talk about their experiences

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    For children of all ages

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    Shooter opens fire nearby Lona’s City Limits Cantina this past weekend

  • Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

    Carousel

    The ride of way

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council