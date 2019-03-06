Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council
Measure N has edge over Measure M, and City Clerk, City Treasurer candidates unanimously achieve positions.
Pictured are the latest Signal Hill general-municipal election results, per lavote.net.
Signal Hill City Council candidates Tina Hansen and Keir Jones lead the race, while Measure M garnered a 58-percent “yes” vote and Measure N gathered a 70-percent “yes” vote, meaning that the latter would pass because of its higher percentage.
As Carmen Brooks and David Hopper were uncontested, they both unanimously were voted as respective City Clerk and City Treasurer.
The full report will be available later this week on signaltribune.com by reporter Cory Bilicko.
