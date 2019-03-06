Latest elections results show Hansen, Jones lead race for SH City Council

Measure N has edge over Measure M, and City Clerk, City Treasurer candidates unanimously achieve positions.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Pictured are the latest Signal Hill general-municipal election results, per lavote.net.

Signal Hill City Council candidates Tina Hansen and Keir Jones lead the race, while Measure M garnered a 58-percent “yes” vote and Measure N gathered a 70-percent “yes” vote, meaning that the latter would pass because of its higher percentage.

As Carmen Brooks and David Hopper were uncontested, they both unanimously were voted as respective City Clerk and City Treasurer.

The full report will be available later this week on signaltribune.com by reporter Cory Bilicko.