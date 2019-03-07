City of LB to host public hearings on ADA self-evaluation, transition plan for pedestrian facilities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The City of Long Beach’s Citizen’s Advisory Commission on Disabilities (CACoD) will host public hearings on March 12 and March 13 to receive input regarding locations that are “currently barriers” to those who have disabilities, according to officials in a press release this week.

The hearings will be conducted on March 12 at noon in the Long Beach City Council Chamber and March 13 at 6:30pm at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave.

In addition to attending one of the hearings, the City is encouraging the public to fill out a survey that is available at bit.ly/PedestrianFacilitiesLB.

“I encourage community members to come out to our upcoming public hearings, as well as take the survey on pedestrian facilities in Long Beach, because your input is valuable to us,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “Our public-works and accessibility teams are always looking for ways to make this city a safer place for all.”

Attendees will be presented a summary of results of the City’s American with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) self-evaluation for pedestrian facilities. The same information will be presented at both hearings.

The first meeting on March 12 will be live streamed and archived at bit.ly/2zThmte.

American Sign Language and Communication Access Realtime Translation (CART) will be provided, officials said.

Visit longbeach.gov for more information.