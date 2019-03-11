LBPD arrests multiple suspects for involvement in 2018 murder

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced March 9 that homicide detectives arrested multiple suspects in connection of the 2018 murder of 21-year-old Imani Keith.

That Saturday, detectives arrested 21-year-old Nyla Hall of Los Angeles. Detectives said they believe she had knowledge of the murder and assisted suspect Rodney Scott with the intent he might avoid prosecution. Through their investigation, the LBPD said the detectives also discovered Hall was part of a 2018 residential burglary in Los Angeles. Hall was booked for accessory after the fact and residential burglary and is being held on $1-million bail.

On Thursday, March 7, the LBPD arranged for the custody transport of Scott, a 22-year-old resident of Los Angeles, from the California Correction Center in Susanville to the Long Beach City Jail.

Scott is also believed to be responsible for a 2018 residential burglary in Los Angeles, in addition to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and responsible for the shooting death of Keith. He is currently being held on $2-million bail.

On Friday, March 8, homicide detectives made additional arrests related to the murder. The suspects arrested are the following:

• Richard Scott, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was booked for accessory after the fact and is being held on $1-million bail.

• Christina Collier, a 23-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was booked for accessory after the fact and is being held on $1-million bail.

• Dana Moore, a 49-year-old resident of Los Angeles held on $1-million bail, was booked for accessory after the fact and for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

• David Thomas, a 24-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was booked for residential burglary and is being held on $50,000 bail. Detectives believe Thomas is also responsible for the same 2018 residential burglary in Los Angeles Rodney Scott was also a part of.

Detectives believe Richard Scott, Dana Moore and Christina Collier had knowledge of the murder and assisted Rodney Scott with the intent he might avoid prosecution.

Search warrants were served in several residences in Los Angeles, where five firearms were recovered, along with additional evidence. All evidence recovered will be processed and examined by the LBPD’s Forensic Science Services Division.

Detectives believe Rodney Scott, David Thomas and victim Keith knew each other, and the shooting was the result of a dispute between them. This evidence was revealed over the course of a lengthy investigation using multiple investigative resources, the department said.

On June 28, 2018, at approximately 12:10am, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Via Wanda regarding a shooting, which resulted in the death of a female adult.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult victim, who was later identified as Keith, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicated Keith was inside a residence when the shooting occurred.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 3pm, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.