The Signal Tribune newspaper

Filed under Community

LB NAACP announces event to honor ‘inspiring and phenomenal women’

Staff report, Signal Tribune|March 11, 2019

Naomi Rainey, president of the Long Beach Branch NAACP, announced the 2019 Women’s History Program and honorees Monday, March 11.

The program is entitled “Inspiring & Phenomenal Women,” a celebration that will be held at 3:15pm on Sunday, March 17, at Ernest McBride Sr. Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A reception to recognize the honorees will follow the program.

The Long Beach Branch NAACP described the honorees as “well-respected, devoted women who interact in a positive manner on a family, spiritual, community and civic basis.”

This program is open to the public. Those who wish to attend can RSVP to [email protected] no later than Friday, March 15.

