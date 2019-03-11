LB NAACP announces event to honor ‘inspiring and phenomenal women’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Naomi Rainey, president of the Long Beach Branch NAACP, announced the 2019 Women’s History Program and honorees Monday, March 11.

The program is entitled “Inspiring & Phenomenal Women,” a celebration that will be held at 3:15pm on Sunday, March 17, at Ernest McBride Sr. Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A reception to recognize the honorees will follow the program.

The Long Beach Branch NAACP described the honorees as “well-respected, devoted women who interact in a positive manner on a family, spiritual, community and civic basis.”

This program is open to the public. Those who wish to attend can RSVP to [email protected] no later than Friday, March 15.