Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under News

Updated election numbers show slight change in numbers, Hansen and Jones maintain lead

Data also confirms the passage of Measure N

Denny Cristales, Managing Editor|March 11, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Graphs courtesy lavote.net
Pictured are the updated numbers from the Tuesday, March 5, Signal Hill general municipal election, which resulted in candidates Tina Hansen and Keir Jones getting re-elected and elected respectively into city council, while Measure N prevailed over Measure M.

Updated election numbers from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (LA County Clerk) last Friday showed a marginal change in vote distribution for Signal Hill City Council candidates and two charter measures.

Signal Hill City Council candidates Tina Hansen and Keir Jones maintained their lead from the initial LA County Clerk’s numbers on March 5, while Measure N garnered more of a positive vote from Signal Hill residents than Measure M, according to the data.

The up-to-date numbers show that Jones has 650 votes (35.52 percent), Hansen has 630 (34.43 percent) and candidate Chris Wilson has 550 (30.05 percent).

Kim Boles, deputy city clerk, told the Signal Tribune last week that the Signal Hill City Council will reorganize at its March 26 meeting at City Hall to re-iaugurate Hansen and incorporate Jones.

Measure N garnered 755 votes, trumping Measure M’s 603 votes, meaning the former will pass. Measure N will change the city’s election date to the statewide general election date of the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even-numbered years, beginning on Nov. 3, 2020, and as a consequence, reduce one-time councilmember terms by four months.

Those running unopposed– City Clerk candidate Carmen Brooks and City Treasurer candidate David Hopper– got a total of 883 and 876 votes, respectively.

Results may be viewed at lavote.net/home/voting-elections/current-elections/election-results/live-results.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LBPD arrests multiple suspects for involvement in 2018 murder

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced March 9 that homicide detectives arrested multiple suspects in connection of the 2018 murder of 21-y...

Unofficial results show Jones heading to Signal Hill City Council, Hansen re-elected
Unofficial results show Jones heading to Signal Hill City Council, Hansen re-elected
City of LB to host public hearings on ADA self-evaluation, transition plan for pedestrian facilities

The City of Long Beach’s Citizen’s Advisory Commission on Disabilities (CACoD) will host public hearings on March 12 and March 13 to receive input...

LBPD searching for potential ‘sexual battery’ suspect
LBPD searching for potential ‘sexual battery’ suspect
Mailer misconception?
Mailer misconception?
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
Updated election numbers show slight change in numbers, Hansen and Jones maintain lead