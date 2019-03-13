LBPD employees promoted during ceremony at LBCC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced March 12 the promotion of several employees that took place at a ceremony held at Long Beach City College. Command-staff level promotions included Lt. Donald Mauk and Lt. Melvin McGuire, who were both promoted to the rank of Commander and will assume leadership of the Jail Division and West Patrol Division, respectively, according to the LBPD.

All employees promoted were: commanders Mauk and McGuire; lieutenants Michael Solomita, Brian McPhail and Byron Blair; sergeants Kenny Cruz, Alex Gassler and Robert Davenport; special-services officers IV Lisa Bodmer and Catrina Schmidt; bureau secretary Veronica Martinez; administrative analyst III Leslie Bruce; senior accountant Jonathan Mendoza; and accounting technician Gina Liwanag.