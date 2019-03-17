Skylinks at Long Beach Golf Course named ‘Course of the Year’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The City’s Skylinks at Long Beach Golf Course (Skylinks) has been named “Course of the Year” by the California Golf Course Owner’s Association (CGCOA) for its industry-leading initiatives, golf programming and community involvement, according to city officials this week. The award was given at the CGCOA Gold Course of the Year Awards Ceremony at Skylinks March 6.

“Skylinks is an amazing golf course, and we are honored it is the host of the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament, in partnership with the Long Beach Century Club to support local high-school athletes,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “I am proud that Long Beach is home to one of the best municipal golf courses in California.”

According to the City, the “Course of the Year” award is given to a member of CGCOA that demonstrates:

• Exceptional course quality

• Exemplary water stewardship practices

• Exceptional quality of ownership and management

• Outstanding contribution to the community

• Significant contributions to the game of golf

Skylinks is located across the street from the Long Beach Airport and just off the 405 Freeway at 4800 E. Wardlow Rd. Designed by leading golf course architect, Cal Olson, Skylinks is owned by the City and managed by American Golf through a contract agreement, officials said.

“Skylinks is one of the host courses of the annual Long Beach Open Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament and is home to the Players Club golfer development program,” said Gerardo Mouet, director of the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department. “For a nominal monthly fee, over 3,800 local golfers enjoy daily access to the driving range, weekly group lessons and reduced-fee golf at Skylinks, as well as the balance of the four courses in the City’s portfolio.”

CGCOA recognized Skylinks for the following attributes:

• Course quality– Skylinks was built in 1959, at Spring Street and Clark Avenue, as a buffer between residential areas to the east and Long Beach Airport. The golf course was completely rebuilt in 2004 with a $5-million Cal Olson design at 6,909 yards and par 72.

• Sustainable practices– The course redesign allowed Skylinks to become a more efficient irrigator, officials said. Modern irrigation control systems were installed, and drought-tolerant species– such as Bermuda grass– were used on the course and in decorative areas. In addition, the entire facility uses recycled water.

• Community partnerships– As one of the host courses of the annual Long Beach Golf Festival, Skylinks is a supporter of local amateur and professional golf. City officials said that, in 2018, nearly 1,300 golfers took part in one or more golf-festival events. There were over 3,000 rounds of tournament golf that took place during the festival.

• Contributions to local golf development/the sport– Skylinks houses the Long Beach Golf Hall of Fame. Inductees are considered for “leaving their mark on Long Beach golf” and can be considered in numerous categories, including player, administrator, volunteer or coach.