The Signal Tribune newspaper

News

LBCC offering free income-tax preparation

Staff report, Signal Tribune|March 17, 2019

The Long Beach Community College District is hosting free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinics (VITA) to prepare and electronically file federal and state income-tax returns for those who made under $54,000 in 2018.

The clinics are currently taking place and will continue until April 6.

The hours of operation are Mondays and Wednesdays from 4pm to 8pm and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm in room M-117 of the M Building on Long Beach City College’s (LBCC) Liberal Arts Campus, 4901 E. Carson St.

LBCC officials said those who attend must bring the following:

• Proof of identification. Married spouses must attend together.
• Social security cards or individual taxpayer identification cards or notices for all listed on the return
• All W-2, 1099 and 1098 forms
• Deduction and credit information
• Total daycare payments and provider’s tax ID
• Forms 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C when applicable
• Last year’s tax return
• Direct-deposit information

No appointments are necessary.

The taxes will be prepared by LBCC Business Administration faculty and student volunteers who are certified through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Parking at LBCC is available for the public in all student parking lots for $2. For more information,contact Tanya Weinheimer at [email protected]

