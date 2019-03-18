Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Community

LBX increases roster with four new lifestyle, retail locations

Staff report, Signal Tribune|March 18, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Long Beach Exchange (LBX), 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd., announced last week the addition of four new retail and lifestyle tenants to its roster of local, regional and national vendors.

The new tenants include a UPS Store, Navy Federal Credit Union, Deka Lash and Runners High.

“Our team has worked hard to identify the needs of the local community in east Long Beach in order to carefully curate a unique blend of retailers, eateries, entertainment and services at Long Beach Exchange,” said Steve Thorp, partner at Burnham-Ward Properties. “It has been incredibly rewarding to see the positive reactions from the residents and employees in the area– they truly have welcomed each new tenant with open arms.”

The tenants join other retailers that are on-site, including Nordstrom Rack, PetSmart and ULTA Beauty. LBX officials said the UPS store is expected “to open soon.”

Navy Federal Credit Union, expected to open in the summer, is an armed-forces bank that serves military personnel.

Deka Lash and Runners High will open July 2019. Deka Lash is a family-owned beauty studio offering eyelash-extension options. Runners High is a running- and walking-shoe supply store.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Community

Skylinks at Long Beach Golf Course named ‘Course of the Year’
Skylinks at Long Beach Golf Course named ‘Course of the Year’
Rancho Los Cerritos hosting events all of 2019 for 175-year anniversary
Rancho Los Cerritos hosting events all of 2019 for 175-year anniversary
Dispelling the myths of women’s heart disease

The Signal Tribune spoke with Cindy Peters, Long Beach Medical Center’s women’s cardiac health-nurse practitioner, to discuss the details of heart...

Internal-affairs procedures, homelessness main topics of LBPD North Division community meeting
Internal-affairs procedures, homelessness main topics of LBPD North Division community meeting
‘Astronomical’ sightseeing
‘Astronomical’ sightseeing
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
LBX increases roster with four new lifestyle, retail locations