LBX increases roster with four new lifestyle, retail locations

The Long Beach Exchange (LBX), 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd., announced last week the addition of four new retail and lifestyle tenants to its roster of local, regional and national vendors.

The new tenants include a UPS Store, Navy Federal Credit Union, Deka Lash and Runners High.

“Our team has worked hard to identify the needs of the local community in east Long Beach in order to carefully curate a unique blend of retailers, eateries, entertainment and services at Long Beach Exchange,” said Steve Thorp, partner at Burnham-Ward Properties. “It has been incredibly rewarding to see the positive reactions from the residents and employees in the area– they truly have welcomed each new tenant with open arms.”

The tenants join other retailers that are on-site, including Nordstrom Rack, PetSmart and ULTA Beauty. LBX officials said the UPS store is expected “to open soon.”

Navy Federal Credit Union, expected to open in the summer, is an armed-forces bank that serves military personnel.

Deka Lash and Runners High will open July 2019. Deka Lash is a family-owned beauty studio offering eyelash-extension options. Runners High is a running- and walking-shoe supply store.