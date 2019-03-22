SH ‘family style’ restaurant set to open in May, according to owner

The eatery, set to open at the site of the former Delius Restaurant, will include steaks, pastas, seafoods and more

Displayed above are renderings for Jimmy E's Bar & Grill, scheduled for a May soft opening, according to owner Jimmy Eleopoulos this week.

Displayed above are renderings for Jimmy E's Bar & Grill, scheduled for a May soft opening, according to owner Jimmy Eleopoulos this week.

Displayed above are renderings for Jimmy E's Bar & Grill, scheduled for a May soft opening, according to owner Jimmy Eleopoulos this week.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Jimmy Eleopoulos, the owner of Signal Hill eatery Big E Pizza, told the Signal Tribune this week that his new restaurant in the city, Jimmy E’s Bar & Grill, will open sometime in May.

He said he recently got plans back from the City of Signal Hill, and now is “the big push” to “put the restaurant together,” including a bar and patio.

Set to open at the site of the former Delius Restaurant at 2951 Cherry Ave., Jimmy E’s Bar & Grill will be a family-style establishment that will feature an assortment of steaks, seafoods, pastas, salads and a small pizza menu that is inspired by Big E Pizza. Additionally, the eatery will have 20 local IPA beers on tap.

Eleopoulos said he went for a “family” theme for the restaurant, because he believes more households are opting to eat out for lunch and dinner.

“Obviously, I have a big family, and I go out more than my parents had gone out that generation before,” he said. “[…] [The restaurant] needs a good sit-down [area]. We have the space for, you know, over 150 people to be able to sit down and eat. And more families are going out to eat right now. So, yes, you’ll have the bar kind of separated. You’ll have the TVs up on the wall. For sporting events, we’ll have the patio. But [it’s] more family-oriented; not the bar type, not [hanging out] at the bar all night. It’s not that kind of feel.”

In two weeks, Eleopoulos will meet with an executive chef to finalize menu items and potentially develop specialty foods for the establishment.

“The kitchen’s ready to go,”said Eleopoulos, who added that a soft opening and subsequent grand opening will occur during an unspecified time in May.

Editor’s note: Jimmy Eleopoulos’ corporation, Signal Hill Paper, is the owner of the Signal Tribune.