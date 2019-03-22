Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Queen Mary hosted its first St. Patrick’s Day Eve Pub Stroll on Saturday, March 16. Attendees were treated to authentic Irish food, drinks, dancing and music on the eve of the Irish holiday. Three salons were transformed into pubs, each with their own specialty Irish-themed drinks, while the halls were filled with sounds of Irish musical performances by artists, including the Poxy Boggards, Sportive Tricks, The Merry Wives of Windsor and Story Wrens.