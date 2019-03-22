Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune

Filed under Carousel, Community

Sláinte!

Queen Mary organizers host first St. Patrick’s Day Eve Pub Stroll

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|March 22, 2019

Sláinte!

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

The Queen Mary hosted its first St. Patrick’s Day Eve Pub Stroll on Saturday, March 16. Attendees were treated to authentic Irish food, drinks, dancing and music on the eve of the Irish holiday. Three salons were transformed into pubs, each with their own specialty Irish-themed drinks, while the halls were filled with sounds of Irish musical performances by artists, including the Poxy Boggards, Sportive Tricks, The Merry Wives of Windsor and Story Wrens.

Sláinte!