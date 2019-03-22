Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill

The Signal Tribune newspaper

Menu
Filed under Carousel, News

‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

Faith, political leaders gather at local mosque to spread messages of love to Muslim community in wake of New Zealand mass shooting

Lissette Mendoza, Editorial Intern|March 22, 2019

Chairman+of+the+Long+Beach+Islamic+Center+Tarek+Mohamed%2C+left%2C+and+Rabbi+Steven+Moskowitz+of+Temple+Israel%2C+right%2C+embrace+at+an+emergency+meeting+held+on+Friday%2C+March+15%2C+the+day+after+the+mass+shooting+at+two+mosques+in+Christchurch%2C+New+Zealand%2C+in+which+50+people+were+killed.
Back to Article
Back to Article

‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

Chairman of the Long Beach Islamic Center Tarek Mohamed, left, and Rabbi Steven Moskowitz of Temple Israel, right, embrace at an emergency meeting held on Friday, March 15, the day after the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

Chairman of the Long Beach Islamic Center Tarek Mohamed, left, and Rabbi Steven Moskowitz of Temple Israel, right, embrace at an emergency meeting held on Friday, March 15, the day after the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Chairman of the Long Beach Islamic Center Tarek Mohamed, left, and Rabbi Steven Moskowitz of Temple Israel, right, embrace at an emergency meeting held on Friday, March 15, the day after the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Chairman of the Long Beach Islamic Center Tarek Mohamed, left, and Rabbi Steven Moskowitz of Temple Israel, right, embrace at an emergency meeting held on Friday, March 15, the day after the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An emergency meeting was held at the Long Beach Islamic Center on Friday, March 15, to show support for the Muslim community in the cities of Long Beach and Signal Hill after the mass shooting that occurred at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, where at least 50 people were killed and 20 more were seriously injured.

Key figures were in attendance to show their support for the Muslim community, including local faith, political and law-enforcement leaders.

“Every time they take a life, one million lives are going to rise to resist them,” said Tarek Mohamed, chairman of the Long Beach Islamic Center. “Every time they take and destroy one flower, we’re going to replace it with a garden of flowers. They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.”

Rabbi Steven Moskowitz from Temple Israel and Pastor Eric Marsh from Parkcrest Christian Church also came to show their support for the Jewish and Christian communities in Long Beach.

“Imam Tarek Mohamed is my brother,” began Moskowitz. “We stand up with Mohamed. We will defeat those who attack us. We stand up together, and we shall prevail.”

Mayor Tina Hansen pledged aid from the City of Signal Hill.

Imam Ameen A. Omar from Long Beach mosque Masjid Al-Shareef condemned the mass shooting that killed 50 Muslims in New Zealand during an emergency meeting at the Long Beach Islamic Center in Signal Hill on Friday, March 15.

“It is important to come together, like we are here in our local community, and speak out against hatred and violence and pledge our support for this center and the community that worships here,” she said. “On behalf of the City of Signal Hill, I want to pledge my city’s support to the center, to your community that worships here and whatever resources you need from our city, our police department, from our staff, we are here for you.”

Fourth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn thanked the Signal Hill and Long Beach Police departments for their “vigilant” protection of the mosques. Hahn condemned the attack, saying that “violence and murder are the inevitable consequence of hate and bigotry. We do not accept that, we will not be tolerant of that, nor in any way will we do anything except condemn that.”

Hahn expressed her support to the Muslim community, adding how “we stand united today with you, our Muslim neighbors, and we stand with you every day. We support you, we will do everything we can to protect you, and we are here to tell you that you are a much loved and valued people in our communities, here in Signal Hill and throughout Los Angeles County.”
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was also in attendance and acknowledged Mohamed as a “brother and friend to all of us here in Long Beach.”

Men gather for Friday prayers at the Long Beach Islamic Center in Signal Hill on Friday, March 15, after a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

He was joined by Vice Mayor Dee Andrews and councilmembers Lena Gonzalez and Al Austin as he expressed their support on behalf of the City of Long Beach.

“This is a painful reminder that hate lives on, Islamophobia is real, and we must do everything in our power to defeat it,” Garcia said. “On behalf of Long Beach, we stand with our Muslim community and neighbors and send our love to you, not just here at home, but across the world.”

He added: “Our message is a community message. We love you, we support you, and we are with you always. We must always reject Islamophobia. We must always reject white nationalism. We must always reject anyone who chooses to attack the beauty of diversity, equality and freedom of religion.”

The chief of the Signal Hill Police Department, Christopher Nunley, and chief of the Long Beach Police Department, Robert Luna, assured people in attendance that, although no credible threats had been indicated, to not hesitate to call if they witness anything suspicious.

“Fear is real, but how do we defeat that? It’s vigilance,” Luna said.

For Mohamed, the support from the community was reassuring.

“Your message means a lot to us,” he said. “Our community feels a lot better that behind them [is] very great leadership and [a] great community.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

Toasting a Long Beach icon
Toasting a Long Beach icon
A ‘Spark’ for the midtown community
A ‘Spark’ for the midtown community
Sláinte!
Sláinte!
SH ‘family style’ restaurant set to open in May, according to owner
SH ‘family style’ restaurant set to open in May, according to owner
Welcoming spring, bidding farewell to winter
Welcoming spring, bidding farewell to winter

Other stories filed under News

LB City Council OKs agreement with CSULB Foundation for downtown classes

Among the numerous discussions and presentations at the four-hour March 19 Long Beach City Council meeting were a proposal to move university continui...

A ‘Spark’ for the midtown community
A ‘Spark’ for the midtown community
LBPD issues seven citations to unlicensed drivers during checkpoint

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced March 19 that it screened 517 vehicles while conducting a DUI/driver’s-license checkpoint on Satur...

LBCC offering free income-tax preparation

The Long Beach Community College District is hosting free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinics (VITA) to prepare and electronically file federal an...

CA Court of Appeal issues decision in favor of City of LB in alleged retaliation case

On March 1, the California Court of Appeal reversed a jury’s verdict that would have awarded former Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Timothy O’Ha...

Navigate Left
  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    Toasting a Long Beach icon

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    A ‘Spark’ for the midtown community

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    Sláinte!

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    SH ‘family style’ restaurant set to open in May, according to owner

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    Welcoming spring, bidding farewell to winter

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    Sweating for LB charities at the Queen Mary 5k Race

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    SH City Council approves contract to audit EDCO services

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    ‘Astronomical’ sightseeing

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    LB City Council approves temporary agreement in effort to reopen Community Hospital

  • ‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’

    Carousel

    City of LB to host Tsunami Preparedness Week, officials encourage public participation

Navigate Right
Serving Bixby Knolls, California Heights, Los Cerritos, Wrigley and Signal Hill
‘They fight us with a bullet, we fight back with love and compassion.’