Filed under Community

BKBIA to host beer-trolley event Sunday

Staff report, Signal Tribune|March 23, 2019

The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) will provide a taste of “Brewery Knolls” Sunday, March 24, with a beer trolley available to take folks around the neighborhood to sample different flavors.

The monthly BKBIA “Brewery Knolls Beer Trolley (and some wine)” will run from 1pm to 5pm. The event is free, and those of all ages can ride. The route includes:

• Smog City Bixby Knolls in SteelCraft
• Liberation Brewing Co.
• Willmore Wine Bar
• Georgie’s Place
• Rasselbock – Kitchen & Beer Garden
• Lola’s Mexican Cuisine
• Dutch’s Brewhouse
• Stateside Crafts
• EJ’s Pub – Bixby Knolls
• Knolls Eat/Drink
• Ambitious Ales

Visit bixbyknollsinfo.com or contact the BKBIA at (562) 595-0081 for more information and route information.

