LBT partnership with FlixBus that provides transportation to Las Vegas begins this week

A Long Beach Transit (LBT) partnership with FlixBus to provide affordable bus service to Las Vegas started this week.

On March 14, LBT announced that FlixBus, a European-based mobility company, selected Long Beach as one of its hubs for travel to add to its network of destinations.

“Long Beach impressed us with its diversity, energy and very progressive transit policy,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director for FlixBus USA. “It’s probably the most FlixBus-compatible community in California. We are thrilled to start the route there and looking to add many more connections in the future.”

Utilizing LBT’s downtown 1st Street Transit Gallery between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue, customers can take FlixBus to Las Vegas by purchasing tickets through the FlixBus app or website. Customers can also buy tickets at LBT’s Transit and Visitor Information Center. FlixBus will also offer service to Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in April.

“Our partnership with FlixBus is another example of LBT connecting communities, both locally and beyond,” said Kenneth McDonald, LBT president and CEO. “Now, LBT customers can catch a bus to the Transit Gallery and then explore destinations outside California.”

Most of LBT’s buses connect to the Transit Gallery, according to officials. In addition, customers can connect to other destinations outside the area through the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line, FlyAway service to Los Angeles International Airport and through connections to Long Beach Airport.