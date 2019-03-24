City of LB names street in honor of hospital supporter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC) hosted the City of Long Beach and Vice Mayor Dee Andrews this week at the unveiling of George Murchison Way, formerly St. Mary Avenue. The street was officially renamed to honor the achievements and commitment of long-time Long Beach resident and hospital supporter, George Murchison.

“St. Mary’s commitment is very personal for me,” Murchison said. “Our son was born there in 1964, and I had heart surgery there in 1959. Its Catholicity and community presence further enforced that inspiration.”

He joined the hospital’s first Medical Center Board in 1968 and has remained ever since, according to officials. His 50-plus-year tenure included a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, a term as Foundation Board Chair in 2012 and now serves as Chairman Emeritus.

Joyce, Murchison’s wife of nearly 60 years, also serves within the foundation’s Sister Alphonsus Tallon Circle of Philanthropy.

“The dedication Mr. Murchison has shown the city and our community is remarkable,” said Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC hospital president. “However, his time served at the hospital is unmatched.”

Murchison was 6 years old when his father, a welder during World War II, was transferred to the Long Beach Shipyard from New Hampshire in 1942. He credits his early career for teaching him the importance of giving.

“I grew up in an environment professionally, where connecting with [the] community was essential,” he said. “The more I did it, the more I wanted to do it.”