LB Water announces financial incentive for turf-removal participation program
Some changes include an increase in allowed square footage and permission of backyard conversions
The Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners increased the financial incentive for Long Beach residents and businesses participating in the Lawn-to-Garden turf removal program, using new funding provided by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, according to officials Tuesday, March 26.
The Lawn-to-Garden program changes go into effect Monday, April 1.
The residential program changes include:
• Increasing the front-yard conversion incentive to $3 per square foot (from the current $2).
• Creating a new backyard and side-yard conversion incentive of $2 per square foot.
• Increasing the maximum square footage to 5,000 square feet (from the current 1,500 square feet).
The commercial program changes include:
• Increasing the conversion incentive to $2 per square foot.
• Increasing the maximum square footage to 50,000 square feet (from the current 25,000 square feet).
“We are proud to make these changes to our flagship Lawn-to-Garden program,” said Gloria Cordero, president of the Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners. “Sustainability is our way of life in Long Beach, and these changes will allow for a greater number of beautiful, California-friendly landscape conversions and, ultimately, more water savings.”
All Lawn-to-Garden projects will include water-wise or California native plants, 65 percent plant coverage, a storm water retention feature, an efficient irrigation system, habitat development and the use of mulch and other natural materials, according to officials.
Residents that have completed a front-yard Lawn-to-Garden transformation in the past may be eligible to transform their side and/or backyards. Customers will be limited to one application/project per fiscal year.
For more information and to apply, visit lblawntogarden.com or call (562) 570-2429.
Since its start in 2010, the Lawn-to-Garden program has supported and incentivized landscape conversions from thirsty and non-functional grass to water-wise gardens, officials said. It has converted over 3,400 landscapes and 3.5 million square feet of turf.
Each spring, Long Beach Water hosts a free Lawn-to-Garden Tour and Festival that features water-wise landscape conversions throughout the city and a water education festival at 1800 E. Wardlow Rd.
The 8th Annual Lawn-to-Garden Tour and Festival is on Saturday, June 1 from 9am to 2pm. Residents will be able to tour up to 20 newly transformed gardens and speak to the homeowners about their landscapes.
After the tour will be a festival, which will feature foods and beverages available for purchase by our Certified Blue Restaurants. The event will also include miscellaneous entertainment.
Register for the tour map at lblawntogarden.com.
