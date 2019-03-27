Three-year renovation of housing campus for local veterans, seniors complete

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

American Gold Star Manor (AGSM) and nonprofit developer Abode Communities celebrated on Friday, March 22, the three-year renovation completion of a 21-acre affordable-housing campus featuring 348 affordable homes, according to the two entities.

Completed more than five months early, the campus is intended to provide affordability for some 420 Gold Star Mothers, veterans and seniors who call it home.

“The transformation of our campus here in Long Beach was 40 years in the making,” said Terry Geiling, president and CEO of American Gold Star Manor. “This renovation is more than just building repairs. The renovation ensures that our veterans and seniors have an affordable place where they age independently– a place, a community, they can call home.”

The property was acquired in 1975 from the United States Navy by American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., who sought to provide service-enhanced affordable housing for mothers who had lost sons or daughters in service of their county, according to a press release last week. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), the Mothers built the apartment homes, combined with a wide range of ancillary buildings, in an effort to serve the population.

In 2011, HUD recognized a need to convert the manor’s rental subsidies and develop a plan that would preserve it as service-enhanced affordable housing for generations.

“It was an honor to bring our development expertise to AGSM for the renovation of this extraordinary campus,” said Robin Hughes, president and CEO of Abode Communities. “In partnership with AGSM, we accelerated construction activities and leveraged a wide range of financing, including $3.12 million in annual operating subsidies from HUD through its Rental Assistance Demonstration Program and Project-Based Housing Choice Vouchers. While the financing and subsidies play a vital role in the long-term operation of property, they allow the manor to offer permanently affordable housing for decades to come.”

Long Beach 7th District Councilmember Roberto Uranga said the work from AGSM and Adobe Communities will “stabilize key populations” in the westside portion of Long Beach.

“It is my hope we can continue to find innovative solutions like those happening at the manor to expand and preserve affordable housing throughout our city,” he said.

Capital improvements included: the replacement or partial replacement of major systems (sewer, HVAC, fire, elevator); replacement of permanent and electrical fixtures; environmentally sustainable upgrades; home upgrades; new paint and landscaping; and accessibility improvements.

“We look forward to remaining a big part of this community for years to come,” Geiling said. “Our legacy will forever remain valued and important. Those who risk their lives in service to our country deserve a place where they can thrive.”