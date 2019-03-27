CSULB to recognize ‘longtime civil rights leader’ with honorary degree

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, officials with California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) announced their pleasure this week in announcing that a longtime civil rights activist will be honored during the university’s spring 2019 commencement.

Naomi Rainey-Pierson will receive an honorary doctoral degree from the College of Liberal Arts, the university announced Sunday, March 24.

According to CSULB, she is the fifth woman to receive such a distinction. Only 12 people have ever received an honorary degree from the college.

“Because of my religion and background, we are taught to serve without expecting recognition,” Rainey-Pierson said. “But I must’ve danced and praised the lord for a long time, because it feels good to be recognized.”

In 1972, Rainey-Pierson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts. She later continued her education at CSULB, where she earned two master’s degrees and several teaching credentials.

“Naomi Rainey-Pierson spent 50 years fighting to eliminate racial prejudice as an activist with the NAACP, and Long Beach State is proud to be the place where Naomi got her start in civic activism,” said Jane Close Conoley, CSULB president. “Since leaving CSULB, she has become an award-winning educator, philanthropist and entrepreneur and is a model of what we hope our students endeavor to achieve.”

The civil rights advocate has been the president of the Long Beach branch of the NAACP since 2000. The university stated that, for 31 years, she has continuously donated to the school, worked to increase enrollment of women and minority students and volunteered on various campus projects. In 2012, a dorm was renamed in her honor.

Rainey-Pierson said she hopes she inspires graduates to continue to be actively involved long after graduation.

“I want my legacy to show that it’s better to be united,” Rainey-Pierson said. “[…] Even as one you can make a difference.”

She is expected to be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (L.H.D.) degree during the first College of Liberal Arts ceremony at 9am on Wednesday, May 22.