Habitat LA hosting information sessions in April, May for interested home buyers

The workshops will provide details about 10 homes Habitat for Humanity is building in LB, according to officials

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Per a press release on Thursday, March 24, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) will begin building 10 new homes this year in Long Beach’s Washington neighborhood.

Organizers will host information sessions in April and May for residents, including veterans, who are interested in purchasing a home through Habitat LA’s Homeownership Program, which is “designed to assist low income, first-time homebuyers achieve their dream of homeownership.”

According to Habitat LA, the informational meetings– which require prior registration in the group’s interest list at surveymonkey.com/r/ZH33GZR– will take place:

Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 27, at 9:30am and 11am at Washington Middle School, 1450 Cedar Ave.

Tuesday, April 9, and Tuesday, April 30, and Thursday, April 18, and Thursday, April 25, at 6pm at Habitat LA Headquarters, 8739 Artesia Blvd.

Monday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 15, at 7pm at Habitat LA Headquarters, 8739 Artesia Blvd.

Saturday, May 11, and Saturday, May 18, at 9:30am and 11am in Long Beach at a currently undetermined location

The information sessions will cover the application process, full program requirements and introduce prospective applicants to Habitat LA’s purpose for affordable housing.

According to Habitat LA’s program criteria, homebuyers must be able to demonstrate they can afford a mortgage loan and a small down payment and must fall under program-income guidelines, which can be accessed at habitatla.org/how-to-apply/affordable-homeownership-program-los-angeles/.

Additional requirements include: Having good credit (no recent bankruptcies, collections, liens or judgments); Demonstrating a need for decent and affordable housing; A willingness to partner with Habitat LA by completing sweat-equity hours and attending a HUD-certified pre-purchase homebuyer education workshop; and more.

To sign-up for updates about the informational meetings and housing, access the aforementioned website at surveymonkey.com/r/ZH33GZR. To learn more about the Homeownership Program, visit habitatla.org.

For additional information, call (310) 323-4663, ext. 115, or email [email protected]