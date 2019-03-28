Port of LB seeking air-filtration, energy-efficiency proposals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Officials with the Port of Long Beach stated Monday, March 25, that the terminal is accepting applications for air-filtration and energy-efficiency projects funding under the Facilities Improvement portion of the Community Grants Program.

Applications must be received by 4pm Monday, May 6.

Eligible projects for 2019 include:

• Projects that improve indoor air quality, including heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems; stand-alone air-filtration systems; high-performance filter upgrades and replacements; and register-based air filters

• Energy-efficiency projects, such as boiler and chiller replacement, efficient lighting, insulation and window/door replacement and sealing

Proposed projects must be located in the priority zone. The priority zone is identified as the area most impacted by port operations, and it starts in downtown Long Beach and extends north along Interstate 710. It includes parts of Wilmington, Carson, Compton and Paramount.

For more information, or to apply, visit polb.com/grantopportunities. Applications must be completed and submitted online.

To date, more than $8 million have been awarded under the Community Grants Program, according to the port in its press release. The figure includes money awarded under a previous grant program. The Port of Long Beach also stated that it has given about $25.8 million for community-centered environmental grants and committed almost $65 million, a feat officials claim is more than any seaport in the nation.